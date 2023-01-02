TN’s solar power generation goes up by 25 pc in 2022

According to the Central Electricity Authority and Tamil Nadu State Load Despatch Centre data, solar energy generation has increased to 6,568 million units in April-December 2022 from 5,188 MU in April-December 2021.

The increase in solar energy generation corresponds with the drastic increase in the solar installed capacity in the last year. The solar installed capacity in the state has increased from 3,836 MW in December 2021 to 6,039 MW in December 2022, which is an increase of 57 per cent.

The peak solar generation crossed 4,000 MW for the first time last month and touched an all-time high generation of 4,141 MW on December 22, bettering the previous record of 3,922 MW on November 24.

A senior Tangedco official said that solar generation has picked up with a pause in the monsoon activities across the state. “With the installed solar capacity expected to go up, the generation is likely to increase in the coming months,” the official said, adding that the utility has consumed all the solar and wind energy generated this year without backing down.

The Tangedco has a plan to set up a 4,000 MW solar park in the districts across the state with a 2,000 MW battery energy storage system.

Overall renewable generation consisting of wind, solar, biomass and bagasse have increased by 10 per in the state to 22,243 million units in April-December 2022 from 20,106 MU in the corresponding period last year. However, wind power generation has increased only marginally by three per cent in the same period from 14,216 MU to 14,764 MU.