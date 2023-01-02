Special train announced for Sabarimala: Check details

CHENNAI: Central Railway has notified special fare special trains between Mumbai and Kanniyakumari Sector to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala season.

Train no 01461 Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus – Kanniyakumari will leave Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus at 15.30 hrs on 05th January, 2023 (Thursday) and reach Kanniyakumari Jn at 23.20 hrs the next day.

Train no 01462 Kanniyakumari – Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus will leave Kanniyakumari Jn at 14.15 hrs on 07th January, 2023 (Saturday) and reach Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus at 21.50 hrs the next day. The train consists of two AC Two Tier Coaches, two AC Three Tier Coaches, nine Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches and two general Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly) coaches.

Train no 01463 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kanniyakumari will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 15.30 hrs on 12th & 19th January, 2023 (Thursdays) and reach Kanniyakumari Jn at 23.20 hrs the next day (2 Service).

Train no 01464 Kanniyakumari – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will leave Kanniyakumari Jn at 14.15 hrs on 14th & 21st January, 2023 (Saturdays) and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 21.50 hrs the next day. The trains consist of one AC two tier, three AC three tier, eight sleeper class, three general second class and two general second class (Divyangjan Friendly) coaches.

Advance reservation for the above special fare special trains will open at 08.00 hrs on 03rd January, 2023 (Tomorrow) from Southern Railway end, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.