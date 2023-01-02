Parties demand probe into death of missing woman after Isha camp

COIMBATORE: CPM members and various organisations staged a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday demanding a detailed probe into the death of a missing woman. The decomposed body of Subha Sri was found in an abandoned farm well in Semmedu in Alandurai on Sunday. She went missing on December 18 after attending a residential programme at Isha Yoga Centre. Following her mysterious death, members of various organisations including AIDWA, TPDK and Dalit outfits led by CPM MP PR Natarajan staged a protest in front of Coimbatore South Taluk Office demanding a fair probe into the incident. The body of the deceased was handed over to family members after a post-mortem at CMCH.