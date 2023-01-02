CPM MP PR Natarajan
Parties demand probe into death of missing woman after Isha camp

The decomposed body of Subha Sri was found in an abandoned farm well in Semmedu in Alandurai on Sunday. She went missing on December 18 after attending a residential programme at Isha Yoga Centre.
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: CPM members and various organisations staged a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday demanding a detailed probe into the death of a missing woman. The decomposed body of Subha Sri was found in an abandoned farm well in Semmedu in Alandurai on Sunday. She went missing on December 18 after attending a residential programme at Isha Yoga Centre. Following her mysterious death, members of various organisations including AIDWA, TPDK and Dalit outfits led by CPM MP PR Natarajan staged a protest in front of Coimbatore South Taluk Office demanding a fair probe into the incident. The body of the deceased was handed over to family members after a post-mortem at CMCH.

