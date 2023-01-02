Minister Nehru inspects various works in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi

Subsequently, the Minister took stock of the development projects under way in parts of Tiruchendur Municipality and Kayalpattinam Municipality. After inspecting Tiruchendur, the Minister said a tank, which caters to the needs of the people, in Tiruchendur was being rejuvenated and underground drainage works have been expedited to complete the project soon. He said existing bus stand in Tiruchendur would be expanded at a cost of Rs 3.21 crore.