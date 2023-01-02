Jan 3 as deadline for pvt candidates to apply for classes 10-12 exams

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has set January 3 as the deadline for private candidates to apply for classes 10, 11 and 12 final exams in the State.

For the upcoming final exam to be held in March-April 2023, candidates have been instructed to apply for the exam on the online mode.

DGE has further instructed that, all candidates who passed, failed and were absent for class 11 public examination as a direct candidate can now apply for class 12 exam and also simultaneously re-write the subjects that the candidate failed in class 11.

As the registration for exams were open since December 26, the private candidates have been directed to apply before the January 3 deadline.

Candidates can apply from 10 am till 5 pm by visiting the DEG service centers at each district or through the DGE website.

Those who fail to apply on or before January 3, can visit the DGE service center from January 5 till 7, before 5 pm. The candidate has to pay Rs 1,000 as fees for classes 11 and 12 exams and Rs 500 for class 10 exam.

Candidates can also apply online through tatkal mode by paying the special fees.