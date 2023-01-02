Jallikattu enthusiasts seek to allow adorning of bulls

Therefore, jallikattu is not confined to the festival of Pongal, but also highly revered for its tradition and culture associated with temples, which enshrine nature gods and patron gods. Jallikattu, which is one of the famous events in Madurai, is organised as part of temple festivals in line with the Pongal festivities. Citing these, he sought the authorities, especially from the Animal Husbandry Department, to ease all these restrictions. Official sources said jallikattu, the annual event is conducted as per guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India and instructions from the court.