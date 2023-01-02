Jallikattu enthusiasts seek to allow adorning of bulls
MADURAI: Several members of the Jallikattu Training Centre (Jallikattu Payirchi Maiyam) in Madurai on Monday thronged the Collectorate seeking the intervention of authorities to protect the culture and tradition of the traditional sport.
Some of them approached the Collectorate wearing a string of bells around their neck and carried flags bearing images of taming a bull, rose garlands, sandal paste and kumkum powder. B Manikanda Prabu alias ‘Mudakkathan Mani’, president of the centre, said the traditional practice of adorning bulls, which take part in jallikattu, with a string bells around their neck, garlands and also with sandal paste, kumkum powder and holy ash (Vibuthi or Tiruneer) on their forehead, has been gradually fading since 2017 as fresh restrictions were imposed. However, bulls adorned with all these things were disallowed from participation through ‘vaadivaasal’ last year.
All these bells, garland, sandal paste, kumkum powder and holy ash were considered holy and commonly found on idols of gods and goddesses worshipped in temples, anticipating victory. Every bull in the contest is regarded as a warrior fighting in a battle. Prior to participation in jallikattu, the participants offered prayers along with adorned bulls in temples in Alanganallur, Palamedu and Avaniyapuram, Mudakkathan Mani said.
Therefore, jallikattu is not confined to the festival of Pongal, but also highly revered for its tradition and culture associated with temples, which enshrine nature gods and patron gods. Jallikattu, which is one of the famous events in Madurai, is organised as part of temple festivals in line with the Pongal festivities. Citing these, he sought the authorities, especially from the Animal Husbandry Department, to ease all these restrictions. Official sources said jallikattu, the annual event is conducted as per guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India and instructions from the court.
