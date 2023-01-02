Annamalai dares DMK to contest alone in LS polls
COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday dared DMK to contest alone in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing a public meeting in Dharmapuri, Annamalai lashed out at the DMK for always contesting in alliance.
“Chief Minister MK Stalin has been asking the BJP to contest alone. But, the DMK formed a government this time in alliance with 12 political parties. I throw up a challenge to him to contest without alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and prove himself. If DMK comes alone, the BJP is also ready to contest alone,” he said.
Alleging that the DMK has failed to create jobs, the BJP leader said that results of TNPSC Group IV, which was taken by 15 lakh people for 7,300 postings, is yet to be declared.
“The DMK promised during polls to create 10 lakh jobs each year which comes to 50 lakh jobs in five years. However, the DMK has failed to keep up its promise as currently 8.60 lakh people are desperately waiting for jobs by registering with employment offices across Tamil Nadu. Of them, only 2,000 people were employed,” he said.
Claiming that the Hogenakkal combined drinking water project, boasted by DMK as an achievement is a failure as the WHO has found the presence of higher levels of fluoride content in the water. Being so, the proposal for implementation of the second phase of the drinking water project at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore will pave only for corruption, he said.
Further, Annamalai also said that the common man was not affected by demonetisation and only those hoarding money faced trouble in its exchange. “All political parties, including Chief Minister Stalin who spread lies and triggered panic during demonetisation should apologise to people,” he demanded.
