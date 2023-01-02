Act against cadres who misbehaved with woman cop: Oppn to DMK

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned Chief Minister M K Stalin, who holds the portfolio of home department, for failing to ensure the safety of a woman police on duty, who was reportedly harassed by the DMK functionaries at their party's public meeting.

Leaders of BJP and AMMK have also flagged the issue and demanded stern action against the men involved in the case.

"I strongly condemn the incompetent Chief Minister for not ensuring safety for the woman police, " said EPS in his social media post and continued that such incidents have become common. In this incompetent regime, the safety of the women has become a cause of concern.

The recent incident had clearly exposed this government's incapability in protecting the women and demanded the government to immediately arrest the persons involved in the incident.

Joining the issue, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and state BJP leader K Annamalai have also registered their strong protest in connection with the incident.

"Two DMK youth wing functionaries molested a police constable on protection duty in a public meeting in which MP Kanimozhi participated, " Annamalai tweeted and criticised the CM that he remain as a silent spectator to such incidents, while Dhinakaran expressed shock over the incident and said what explanation the DMK chief and youth wing leader were going to give regarding the incident.