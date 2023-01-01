Woman who went missing for over 10 days in Coimbatore found dead

COIMBATORE: A woman who went missing after attending a week-long program in Isha Yoga Centre was found dead in a farm well in Semmedu in Alandurai near Coimbatore on Sunday.

A few villagers spotted the body of a woman in a farm well and informed Alandurai police, who rushed to the spot and identified her as Subha Sri. She went missing after attending a week-long course at Isha from 11 December to 18 December.

Following a missing complaint from her husband Palani Kumar, the Alandurai police registered a case and special teams were on a futile search, since then.

“The body of the woman was recovered in a decomposed state. Only a post mortem will reveal the cause of her death,” said a cop, privy to the investigation.

The body has been sent to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for a post mortem. Further inquiries are on.