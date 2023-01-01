Sand in school: PWD, rev officials versions differ on action taken

When asked, PWD’s WRD (water resources division) officials seeking anonymity said that they were yet to get a letter from the revenue department to auction the sand in the school and submit the proceeds to the district treasury. However, the official Vellore district WhatsApp group - whose administrators include the Vellore Collector, DRO, RDO, PRO, collector’s PA and three other senior officials – had uploaded the same day a letter dated December 26 from the Katpadi Tahsildar to the Melpadi RI (revenue inspector) ordering him to request the PWD to auction the sand and remit the money in the district treasury.