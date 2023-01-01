Record turnout of visitors at Kumari boathouse

Apart from watching the sunrise, tourists also thronged Kanniyakumari boathouse, which attracted an unusually good turnout on New Year day. It’s peak time for tourists through Tamil calendar months of ‘Karthigai’, ‘Margazhi’ and ‘Thai’ in this coastal Kanniyakumari district. With as many as 11,700 passengers, three ferryboats sailed to the Vivekananda Rock and Thiruvalluvar statue from the shoreline to sea on Sunday. The turnout in the famed boathouse was one of the highest in recent history, especially post COVID.