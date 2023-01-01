People need AIADMK back in power, says Sellur Raju in Madurai

MADURAI: People need AIADMK to arise and come back to power as many of them are not satisfied with this government. Let this New Year of 2023 bring fresh beginnings for all people and bright hopes for the future of AIADMK, said Sellur K Raju Madurai West MLA in Madurai on Sunday. After offering prayers at Meenakshi Amman temple on the New Year, he said though DMK is ruling the state, great achievements made during former chief minister J Jayalalithaa led government through welfare schemes still remain etched in the minds of people. It’s only after the AIADMK cadre led by er of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami lodged protest and raised voice demanding the state government to enhance Pongal festival assistance to all family card holders and provide a full length sugarcane, the government has come forward to provide Pongal cash gift of Rs 1,000, which’s just minimal, added Sellur Raju.