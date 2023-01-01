New Year passes off peacefully in western districts
COIMBATORE: The New Year began on a peaceful note in Coimbatore and neighbouring districts without any major unruly incidents.
There was tight security in place with more than 1,500 police personnel in city limits and 1,200 cops in rural areas to regulate the revelers. As usual, the traffic offenders were made to sit in temporary shelters put up at prominent traffic intersections. Also, all the flyovers were closed for traffic at 10 pm to prevent mishaps.
Two killed in accident
However, early on Sunday, two youths, who were returning home in a two-wheeler after celebrating New Year were knocked down by a lorry. The deceased, identified by police as Suman (22) and Muthu Kumar (24), both hailing from Moonar in Kerala, were bound to Kalapatti from SITRA after celebrations, when they met with their tragic end on Sunday, 3 am. They were working in a private firm in Chinnavedampatti area by staying in Coimbatore.
In the impact of the mishap, they both were thrown off the vehicle and Suman died on the spot, while Muthu Kumar succumbed to injuries, without responding to treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Following an investigation, the Coimbatore City- Traffic Investigation Wing (East) police arrested the lorry driver Naveen and further inquiries are on.
Police in other western districts also heaved a sigh of relief as the eve of New Year passed sans any major incidents of violence or other untoward incidents.
