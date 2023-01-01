New Year passes off peacefully in western districts

However, early on Sunday, two youths, who were returning home in a two-wheeler after celebrating New Year were knocked down by a lorry. The deceased, identified by police as Suman (22) and Muthu Kumar (24), both hailing from Moonar in Kerala, were bound to Kalapatti from SITRA after celebrations, when they met with their tragic end on Sunday, 3 am. They were working in a private firm in Chinnavedampatti area by staying in Coimbatore.