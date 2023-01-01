Chennai to experience cold weather early morning for next three days

CHENNAI: Chennaiites continue to experience haze in the early morning, and it is likely to continue for the next three days. The Regional Meteorological Center on Sunday said that as the moisture level increased in the sea, which resulted in a decrease in the maximum temperature decreased in the city.

However, the rest of the state is likely to witness dry weather.

"As light to moderate easterlies / northeastern prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric level, the moisture level increases, which leads to changes in wind pattern. So, the maximum temperature in the city has decreased by one - two degrees more than normal, " said a senior official with RMC.

"Chennai and its suburbs experience northerly wind, leading to a drop in minimum temperature by one or two degree Celsius than normal. The haze / mist in the city and northern interior districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to continue in the morning hours for the next three days, " the official added.

On Sunday, as at 5.30 pm, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 30 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius were recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

For the next 48 hours, in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius.

"Though dry weather is likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu for the next few days. The coastal districts of TN including Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Kanyakumari, Chengalpattu are expected to get light rain from January 5 due to a change in westerly wind speed variation, " stated the RMC official.