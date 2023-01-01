Battle-hardened TN gears up for variant threat

Healthcare staff at govt hospitals say ready to face any surge

(With inputs from Manish Raghul and Prithiv Raj)

The rapid surge in cases in many countries, including China, has not alarmed the healthcare workers at government hospitals in the city, who say they are confident that any spike brought about by new variants could be managed effectively.

Though the variants are different, the protocol to be followed for the management of the infection remain same as what they have been following.

Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr P Balaji said there was no need to panic, as the medical infrastructure has improved and there is more information available about the virus than when the first wave hit. “There are no new admissions and most of the cases are managed through home isolation. However, we have trained the staff and conducted a drill to ensure that adequate infrastructure and human resource is in place,” he said.

“Compared to the last wave, there are sufficient number of beds and additional oxygen has been set up at the wards. A building that was used during the pandemic has again been earmarked COVID patients. Now, two more floors have been added,” said Vellankanni, a healthcare worker at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Talking about the availability of beds, Gunammal, another healthcare worker at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, said: “We have cleaned all the beds that were earlier used for COVID patients. Also, oxygen, medicines and other facilities that were in the wards were checked. I have prepared myself mentally to face the new variant if cases increase again. We are ready with new strategies to face any spike,” said the person.

Doctors at government hospitals also stressed on the need to follow preventive measures to stay safe from the infection. Even as he said the impact of any future surge could be lesser compared to previous waves, a PG training doctor at the emergency ward of RGGGH said people should wear mask to avoid catching the virus.

When asked, a senior official at the hospital said there are no COVID patient under treatment. “Our doctors and nurses have done a great job in the past two waves, and will continue to do so,” he said.

Even the non-medical staff at hospitals, like the ward security officer at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, J Antony, sounded confident despite the fear of an impending wave. “There are no new cases admitted to the hospital currently. The non-COVID operations are going on normally,” he said.