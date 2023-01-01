Battle-hardened TN gears up for variant threat
CHENNAI: Experts are still not convinced that there is enough evidence as yet to fear yet another wave of COVID-19 pandemic. However, scarred by the previous surges during which the city recorded the highest number of cases and fatalities, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) are gearing up to tackle any spike.
Not wanting to leave anything to chance, the authorities are now engaged in ensuring adequate facilities and equipment, including ICU beds and oxygen cylinders, keeping staff on standby, organising fever camps to help identify cases at the earliest, and controlling vector-borne diseases.
Corporation brass are closely following the developments, ready to follow the advisory that the State government would issue if the situation worsens. “We have ensured that all government hospitals, including Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) and Urban Community Health Centres (UCHC), have sufficient number of beds and oxygen cylinders. Though there is no alarming rise in cases, we have asked our people to be on alert and wait for further instructions, and also focus on vaccination wherever there is a need for it,” Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.
Together with the State Health Department, the local administration conducts medical camps during monsoon season. Based on the data from these camps and also from the details provided by government and private healthcare centres, the team monitors if there is any increase in diseases like dengue, malaria and diarrhoea. The official noted that there has not been any spurt in such cases as of now.
Though there is a slight increase in cold cases, they are not related to COVID, Bedi said, adding that there was no spike in dengue either. However, the Corporation would still adopt a preventive mode in the coming days as rains have stopped, Bedi said.
“There will be a slight increase in vector-borne diseases because mosquito breeding will be more. I hold meetings with doctors every Thursday in order to check if there is an increase in the dengue and malaria cases,” the Commissioner said, explaining the efforts that are being undertaken.
At present, the focus is on fogging and fumigating the canal drains. The efforts would be scaled up to prevent vector-borne disease in the city.
The government has asked the civic body to keep infrastructure, vaccinations and staff ready to tackle the COVID situation if the need arises. It would coordinate with the Health Department in this regard. The staff manning the 140 UPHCs and 16 UCHC in Chennai have been instructed to ensure that there was adequate stock of oxygen cylinders. As a preparatory measure in the event of surge in pandemic cases that would lead to requirement of additional beds, places are ready Injambakkam, Manjampakkam and a few places in north Chennai to set up COVID Care Centres, said the Commissioner.
“We have the infrastructure, and the doctors are also better trained to tackle the situation if there is a spurt in cases in the city,” said Bedi, exuding confidence. Unlike the previous waves, what is also expected to help is the high coverage of vaccination, including 97 per cent with the second dose.
Though not directly involved in these efforts, the PWD is involved in meeting the requests and requirements of the Health Department. Civil and electrical engineering teams ae available round-the-clock at all hospital campuses to attend to any emergency requirement that may crop up, said senior officials.
“We have improved the infrastructure by setting up ICU beds and oxygen cylinders at government hospitals. In May, 1,046 ICU beds were set up at all government hospitals, including Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, and Government Royapettah Hospital,” said S Rajkumar, Deputy Chief Engineer with the medical wing of the department.
Meanwhile, the construction of a 1,000-bedded hospital at King Institute premises is expected to be ready by next month. The Rs 230 crore hospital would benefit those residing in the southern part of the city.
Healthcare staff at govt hospitals say ready to face any surge
(With inputs from Manish Raghul and Prithiv Raj)
The rapid surge in cases in many countries, including China, has not alarmed the healthcare workers at government hospitals in the city, who say they are confident that any spike brought about by new variants could be managed effectively.
Though the variants are different, the protocol to be followed for the management of the infection remain same as what they have been following.
Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr P Balaji said there was no need to panic, as the medical infrastructure has improved and there is more information available about the virus than when the first wave hit. “There are no new admissions and most of the cases are managed through home isolation. However, we have trained the staff and conducted a drill to ensure that adequate infrastructure and human resource is in place,” he said.
“Compared to the last wave, there are sufficient number of beds and additional oxygen has been set up at the wards. A building that was used during the pandemic has again been earmarked COVID patients. Now, two more floors have been added,” said Vellankanni, a healthcare worker at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).
Talking about the availability of beds, Gunammal, another healthcare worker at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, said: “We have cleaned all the beds that were earlier used for COVID patients. Also, oxygen, medicines and other facilities that were in the wards were checked. I have prepared myself mentally to face the new variant if cases increase again. We are ready with new strategies to face any spike,” said the person.
Doctors at government hospitals also stressed on the need to follow preventive measures to stay safe from the infection. Even as he said the impact of any future surge could be lesser compared to previous waves, a PG training doctor at the emergency ward of RGGGH said people should wear mask to avoid catching the virus.
When asked, a senior official at the hospital said there are no COVID patient under treatment. “Our doctors and nurses have done a great job in the past two waves, and will continue to do so,” he said.
Even the non-medical staff at hospitals, like the ward security officer at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, J Antony, sounded confident despite the fear of an impending wave. “There are no new cases admitted to the hospital currently. The non-COVID operations are going on normally,” he said.
