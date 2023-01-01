Arun to head Civil Supplies CID, Easwaramoorthy made TNPA director

CHENNAI: In a first and major reshuffle among senior police officers in the year 2023, A Arun, IG, in PoliceTraining College has been promoted to ADGP and posted in Civil Supplies CID while C Easwaramoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Internal Security), has been promoted as ADGP and posted as director of Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

IG, Avi Prakash, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau has been promoted as ADGP without prejudice to his Central deputation. IG D Kalpana Nayak, Vigilance, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited has been promoted and posted as ADGP of Crimes against Women and Children in the place of K Vannia Perumal, who has been asked to take charge as ADGP, vigilance, Tangedco.

Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, IG, now posted as JD, CBI Chennai has been promoted as ADGP. Praveen KumarAbhinapu, DIG, Salem, has been promoted and posted as IG, Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur city, while Narenthiran Nair, DIG, JC, Chennai south, has beenpromoted as IG and posted as commissioner, Madurai.

M Sathiya Priya, DIG, Kancheepuram, has been promoted and posted as commissioner of Trichy city. C Vijaya Kumar, DC, Anna Nagar, has been promoted and posted as DIG, Coimbatore range. Disha Mittal, DC, Mylapore has been promoted and posted as JC, East, Chennai. M R Sibi Chakravathi, DC, Tambaram has been given promotion and posted as JC, south, Chennai city. Ziaul Haque, the SP ofSpecial Units Crime Branch CID-I, has been promoted and posted as DIG of CrimeBranch CID in Chennai. Ziaul Haque led the team that investigated theKallakurichi student death case.P Vijay Kumar, SP, TNUSRB, has been promoted and posted as DIG, railways, Chennai. P Pakalavan, SP, Kallakurichi, has been asked to take charge as DIG, Kancheepuram after promotion. G Dharmarajan, SP, NIA has been promoted as DIG. S Rajeswari, DIG, JC, West, Chennai has been transferred and posted as DIG, Salem range. NM Mylvahanan, DIG, Ramanathapuram has been asked to take charge as JC, traffic, Chennai, south.

Rohit Nathan Rajagopal, SP, NIB, has been transferred and posted as DC, Mylapore, whileAdarsh Pachera, DC, T Nagar has been transferred and posted as SP, Intellectual property rights enforcement.