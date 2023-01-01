3 passengers from Singapore test positive in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 including 3 cases from Singapore on Sunday. TN’s total number of cases stands at 35,94,444. So far, 1,548 international passengers have undergone RT-PCR test at airports; 14 have tested positive. 12 are in home isolation and 2 discharged or cross-notified. Chennai had 3 new cases, Vellore had 2 and a case each was found in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Namakkal and Tiruchy. TN has at least 86 active cases, of which 29 are in Chennai. At least 5,904 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and that places the TPR at 0.2% for the State. The highest TPR of 0.9% was reported in Chengalpattu. At least 10 people recovered, taking total recoveries to 35,56,309. No COVID-related deaths were reported. Death toll at 38,049.