T’kudi youth honoured for saving kid

MADURAI: Vijayakumar, a youth, who belongs to Vilathikulam, brought laurels to Thoothukudi district, after he saved the life of a four-year old child. Vijayakumar recently during his leisure time at Old Falls in Courtallam, Tenkasi district, spent his time. The child accidentally slipped into the water and instantly Vijayakumar rescued the drowning child. In recognition of his lifesaving performance, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj honoured him at Collectorate on Saturday. He’s adorned with a shawl as a mark of honour and the Collector after congratulating also offered him gifts, sources said. Further, the Collector interacted with Vijayakumar and assured him of all possible help from the District Administration.