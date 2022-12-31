Stalin inaugurates full-day annadhanam scheme at 3 major temples

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the scheme for providing annadhanam (free meal provided by temple to devotees) throughout the day at three more major temples in the state.

Stalin inaugurated the full-day annadhanam scheme implemented by the state HR and CE department in Arulmigu Ramanathasamy temple in Rameswaram, Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai and Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai, through video conference from the state secretariat on Saturday morning.

The scheme has been extended to the three aforesaid temples in accordance with the announcement made in the State Assembly during the debate on the demand for grants for HR and CE department for the financial year 2022-23 earlier. As many as 8,000 devotees would benefit daily from the scheme's extension to the three temples, a release issued by the state government in connection with the inauguration said.