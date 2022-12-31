Rs 1.8 crore worth ganja seized in special drive in TN

CHENNAI: In a state-wide special drive against ganja and narcotic substances held from December 12 to December 30 by Tamil Nadu police, 1811 ganja peddlers across the state were arrested and 1610 kgs of ganja were seized. The special drive titled 'Operaton Ganja vettai 3.0' resulted in seizure of ganja worth Rs 1.8 crores.

Tamil Nadu police have also recovered 159 vehicles from them. Apart from these, in this special drive, the police froze the assets and bank accounts of these peddlers.

A total of 127 bank accounts and assets worth more than Rs. 8 lakh.

In the special drive conducted in October 2022, police arrested 232 ganja peddlers and seized 332 kgs of ganja across the state in one week.