PDS rice smuggling: Seizures by CS-CID increased in 2022

CHENNAI: Seizures of smuggled PDS (public distribution system) rice by the Tamil Nadu Police's Civil Supplies Crime Investigation Department (CS-CID) increased in 2022 in comparison to the previous year.

In 2022, a total of 9,243 cases have been registered and 67,229 quintals of Public Distribution Scheme rice and 14,558 liters of Public Distribution Scheme Kerosene have been seized.

Also, 1,456 domestic cylinders have been seized which was used for commercial purpose. Also 2,58,654 litres of adulterated diesel have been seized. Other essential commodities like wheat, pulses, sugar and palm oil have been seized. The total value of the seized items in the above cases are Rs.6.6 crore.

"9161 persons involved in these crimes have been arrested. Also, 2034 vehicles used for smuggling have been seized. 80 persons were detained under the Prevention of Black Marketing Counterfeit Market and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act.1980," an official release stated.

In comparison, In 2021, a total of 7,279 cases have been registered in the Civil Supplies Crime Investigation Department. In the above cases, 46,971 quintals of Public Distribution Scheme rice and 21,297 liters of Public Distribution Scheme Kerosene have been seized.

Also, 713 cooking gas cylinders have been seized. Also 3,70,413 liters of adulterated diesel have been seized. Other essential commodities like wheat, pulses, sugar and palm oil have been seized. The total value of the goods seized in the above cases are Rs.5.4 crore.

"In 2021, 7529 people were arrested while 1376 vehicles used for smuggling have been seized. 64 persons were detained under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, " an official release said.

The department is implementing various proactive measures to prevent smuggling and hoarding of public distribution scheme products so that the quality goods provided through the public distribution scheme can be fully reached to the people.