Kovai jawan buried with full honours
COIMBATORE: A soldier who died of frost bite in Sikkim was buried with military honours in his native town of Karamadai, 35 km from here, on Saturday. Fortyeight-year old Michael Samy was transferred from Pune, where he was posted, to Sikkim in November. He was in his native place for 20 days and went back to Sikkim a week ago, official sources said. He was on duty on a 17,000-foot peak covered in snow and collapsed in the biting cold on Wednesday and died later in a military hospital there. He leaves behind his wife Anita Josi and daughter Monica. The mortal remains were brought here by flight late Friday, the sources added.
