Governor Ravi offers prayers at Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in the famous hill shrine here on Friday.

After offering prayers to Dwajasthambam in the temple, the Governor had darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

After offering prayers to Dwajasthambam in the temple, the Governor had darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Later at Ranganayakula Mandapam, the Vedic Pundits offered him ‘Vedasirvachanam’.

The Additional EO presented ‘Theertha Prasadams’ and a Coffee Table Book on Lord to the Governor.

