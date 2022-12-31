TamilNadu
Governor Ravi offers prayers at Tirumala
Earlier, on his arrival at the main entrance of the temple Mahadwaram, he was welcomed by Additional Executive Officer (FAC) V Veerabrahmam and temple priests.
TIRUMALA: Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in the famous hill shrine here on Friday.
Earlier, on his arrival at the main entrance of the temple Mahadwaram, he was welcomed by Additional Executive Officer (FAC) V Veerabrahmam and temple priests.
After offering prayers to Dwajasthambam in the temple, the Governor had darshan of Lord Venkateswara.
Later at Ranganayakula Mandapam, the Vedic Pundits offered him ‘Vedasirvachanam’.
The Additional EO presented ‘Theertha Prasadams’ and a Coffee Table Book on Lord to the Governor.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android