DPH issues guidelines on administration of fractional dose of Polio vax

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine released the revised schedule of fractional dose of Inactivated Polio virus (IPV) from January 4th, 2023.

In a letter to all the Deputy Director of Health Services, DPH stated that Tamil Nadu has had no wild Polio cases reported for the past 18 years in the State and 11 years in India. Even after being declared Polio free, in order to stay protected against wild polio virus importation and emergence of Vaccine Derived Polio Viruses (VDPV), vaccines need to be administered.

The letter stated that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) recommends the additional 3rd dose of fractional IPV under the Routine Immunization schedule. As per National Immunization Schedule, two doses of HPV is administered intradermally at 6 and 14 weeks and revised schedule would include an additional dose at 9-12 months of age route of administration of the vaccine will remain the same ie., Intrademal. The site of administration will be left upper arm. As per the new schedule the 3 doses of fIPV will be administered at 6 weeks, 14 weeks and 9-12 months.

The DDHS are directed to implement the revised schedule from 1 January 2023, with administration of IPV 3 at 9-12 months when children come for MR 1" dose as per Government of India instructions vide reference cited.

All Deputy Director of Health Services are requested to direct the concerned officials of the Health Unit District to ensure all children shall receive a third dose of IPV at 9-12 months when they come for MR-1 dose under the Universal Immunization from January 4th.

All children shall continue to receive fIPV at 6 weeks and 14 weeks as being given now and the orientation at different levels about fIPV 3rd dose has been done in block level and district level.

The introduction of the third dose of MPV at 9-12 months should be done in all outreach and institutional services from Jan 4th and recording of fIPV vaccination at 9 months in the Mother and Child Protection Card (MCP Card) needs to be done.

Under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) in Tamil Nadu, 11 Vaccines are being provided to children and pregnant mothers against the 12 Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPDs). Annually, around 10 lakhs pregnant women and 9.16 lakhs children are being covered under this UIP and the State has consistently achieved immunization coverage of over 99 percent.