CM: BJP can’t win one seat on its own in TN

Many of the Centre’s actions are in contrast to the Constitutional Values. They try to usurp the rights guaranteed to the state governments and also assume the subjects in the Concurrent list to be their own. Especially in the states that are ruled by non-BJP governments, the BJP attempts to run a parallel government through the Governors. Not just DMK, many parties, including CPM in Kerala, BRS in Telangana, AITC in West Bengal, and AAP in Delhi are raising their voices against this. Even the Chief Minister of Puducherry UT who is an ally of BJP expresses his anguish against the Governor’s over-reach. Such is the Constitutional chaos created by the BJP in India.