4 shopkeepers arrested in Kovai for selling fake mobile accessories

COIMBATORE: Four shopkeepers were arrested in Coimbatore on Friday for selling fake mobile accessories of branded firms. Following complaints from authorities of a branded phone company, a team of police raided the cell phone shops in Gandhipuram and Cross Cut Road areas. It was found that some shops were selling fake branded items of cell phones. The arrested were identified as Mohammed Afzarkani (24) from Madurai, Vartharam Chowdry (23) and Mahendra Singh (28) from Rajasthan and Nowzad (39) from Palakkad in Kerala. The police also seized 1,000 cell phone covers, 25 earphones, 25 USB cables and other accessories of popular brands. Further inquiries are on.