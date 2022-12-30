Volleyball player’s body brought home from Nepal
TIRUVALLUR: The body of 27-year-old volleyball player from Tiruvallur who died in Nepal during a match on December 21 was brought to his hometown and buried. Several people, including a Minister and MLAs attended his funeral.
The deceased Akash, a resident of Kaivandur village near Tiruvallur was a national level volleyball player. Ten days ago, when Akash went to Nepal to participate in a match that was held in Rangasala stadium in Pokhara, he suddenly vomited blood and fainted while he was resting after a match.
Following this, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. On hearing the news, over 50 people from Kaivandur village gathered in front of the Collectorate and demanded an investigation into Akash’s death.
On Chief Minister MK Stalin’s orders, Akash’s body was brought to India by flight from Nepal and taken to his hometown by road. Over thousands of people including several sportsmen attended Akash’s funeral in which Milk and Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar participated along with many MLAs.
Later, Akash’s body was buried along with a volleyball with several people paying their respects.
