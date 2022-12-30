Veteran bull tamer wears scars of wounds with pride

A photograph of Mani holding a ferocious bull in tight embrace was the model for a jallikattu statue of a bull and a tamer in Tiruchy and for other kinds of promotional materials, including paintings, his trainees say and display them with a smile. “That image could be summed up as the quintessential posture for a correct embrace and it serves as a guide for aspirants like me. The statue in Tiruchy and the image found in other promotional themes is that of our Guru and you could spot him easily,” Akash and other trainees say with pride.