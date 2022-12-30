TN has potential to treble wind energy in 8 yrs: Study
CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu only utilising one-tenth of its wind energy potential, a study reveals the State can generate 34GW of wind energy by 2030 if it utilises the untapped potential with various policy interventions. Presently, the State has an installed wind energy capacity of a mere 9.7GW.
“Going forward, to realise State’s economic aspirations, climate ambitions, clean energy transition goals and to meet emerging power demand, wind energy must be harnessed,” a report released by Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) said.
The study estimates three scenarios in which the State could add 4GW to 25GW of wind energy by 2030. In the low-case scenario, in which business-as-usual continues and no special schemes or interventions, the State will have around 14GW of wind energy by 2030, of which 4GW would be the new additions. The high-case scenario has been built based on the assumption that the State fully utilise the untapped potential with various policy interventions, generating 34GW of wind energy of which 25GW would be new.
Tamil Nadu has nearly 17.6GW of solar potential and 100GW (onshore and offshore) of wind potential. As of 2022, the State has installed a solar capacity of 5GW and installed a wind capacity of 9.6GW. However, the pace of wind capacity addition has massively slowed down in recent years, the report noted.
The report said the State, despite being the second largest contributor to India’s GDP (Gross Domestic Production), emits only 5% of the country’s total emissions.
“Out of this, approximately 50% of the emissions are contributed by the electricity sector alone. Thus, by increasing the share of wind in its energy mix, Tamil Nadu has the potential to bring down its carbon footprint and have a significant impact in reducing the carbon emissions of the country. For meeting its climate ambitions, TN must accelerate transition to clean energy,” the report said.
The present installed capacity of the State is 36.9GW, of which 47% is renewable energy, 6% hydro and 43% thermal energy. Nuclear energy contributes to 4% of the State’s capacity. Of the total renewable energy, 84% is from wind.
It said the upgradation of transmission infra has staggered in recent years. “The planned line capacity additions have been delayed by over 5 years. The State should focus on strengthening the transmission network,” the report said.
