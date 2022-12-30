TN has potential to treble wind energy in 8 yrs: Study

The study estimates three scenarios in which the State could add 4GW to 25GW of wind energy by 2030. In the low-case scenario, in which business-as-usual continues and no special schemes or interventions, the State will have around 14GW of wind energy by 2030, of which 4GW would be the new additions. The high-case scenario has been built based on the assumption that the State fully utilise the untapped potential with various policy interventions, generating 34GW of wind energy of which 25GW would be new.