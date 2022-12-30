TamilNadu

Stalin to visit Delhi to condole Heeraben Modi's demise

Cutting across ideologies and parties, leaders in India have been grieving Heeraben's demise.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to visit Delhi today to express condolences in person to PM Narendra Modi as the latter's mother Heeraben passed away early on Friday morning. She was 100.

He will leave to Delhi on an Air India passenger flight at 4.55 pm today. TN CM is reported to be accompanied by DMK Parliamentary Committee President TR Baalu and CM's security official.

