Stalin orders ₹50.88 cr compensation to 48,593 flood hit farmers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday ordered the distribution of Rs 50.88 crore as compensation to 48,593 farmers affected by the northeast monsoon in 27 districts in the state.

A released issued by the state government said that the CM has issued orders to distribute Rs 43.92 crore as fertilizer compensation covering 32,533 hectares of farm land belonging to 40,031 farmers in Mayiladuthurai district, which was most affected by two spells of northeast monsoon in November, and Rs 6.96 crore for 5,222 hectares of affected farm land belonging to 8,562 farmers spread across 26 other districts in the state.

The release said that severe crop damage was suffered in several districts in the state due to heavy rains during the northeast monsoon from October 1 to December 2.

Seerkazhi, Kollidam and Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai district had suffered extensive crop damage due to very heavy rainfall on November 3 and 11, the release added.

Following the floods early last month, on November 14, the chief minister had inspected the flood damages in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore and instructed officials to commence the works to distribute due compensation to the farmers whose paddy crops were damaged by the monsoon.

The ruling DMK has announced the compensation package barely a couple of days after it accepted farmers' demand and included sugarcane to the gift package (Rs 1,000 cash + a kg each of raw rice and sugar) to be distributed to 2.19 crore family card (rice card) holders for the ensuing Pongal, which is considered the most significant celebration of the farming community in the festival calendar in the state.

Shortly after the floods devastated the delta districts, the opposition had demanded the state government to pay a hefty compensation package to the affected farmers.

While deputy leader of opposition O Panneerselvam sought Rs 75,000 per hectare, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami had urged the government to distribute Rs 30,000 per acre of crop loss.