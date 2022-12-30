Stalin inaugurates Rs 23.72 crore works of home dept

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated Rs 23.72 crore worth projects of the state police and fire departments, including three police stations and two fire service stations.

Stalin inaugurated the buildings at a function organized in the state secretariat. Among the inaugurated buildings are the police stations of Muthupettai in Chennai, Maanur in Tirunelveli and Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur at a cost of Rs 3.47 crore.

A community hall constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore in Avadi and an annexure building of Dharmapuri district superintendent office constructed at Rs 5.40 crore and fire stations worth Rs 4.85 crore at Tiruvaur and Coimbatore were among the Rs 23.72 crore worth works inaugurated by the CM. Chief secretary V Iraianbu and state home secretary K Phaneendra Reddy and state DGP S Sylendra Babu were present during the inauguration.