Stalin inaugurates Rs 23.72 crore works of home dept

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated Rs 23.72 crore worth projects of the state police and fire departments, including three police stations and two fire service stations.
Stalin inaugurated the buildings at a function organized in the state secretariat. Among the inaugurated buildings are the police stations of Muthupettai in Chennai, Maanur in Tirunelveli and Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur at a cost of Rs 3.47 crore.
A community hall constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore in Avadi and an annexure building of Dharmapuri district superintendent office constructed at Rs 5.40 crore and fire stations worth Rs 4.85 crore at Tiruvaur and Coimbatore were among the Rs 23.72 crore worth works inaugurated by the CM. Chief secretary V Iraianbu and state home secretary K Phaneendra Reddy and state DGP S Sylendra Babu were present during the inauguration.
CM views sand scupltures on Marina
Earlier in the day, the chief minister viewed the sand sculptures developed by the state government’s “women’s helpline 181” to create awareness on women’s safety and eradicate violence against women. The 24x7 helpline in operation for ensuring women and children’s safety extends police, medical, legal and psychological assistance to victims of domestic violence and abuse. Victims could reach out to the helpline by calling the toll free number 181 or email or internet call. The Chief Minister, who viewed the sculpture on Marina wrote, “Let us eradicate violence against women. Let us create a society free of hindrance to women. Let us all resolve to ensure the safety of women,” on the awareness board kept there. State municipal administration minister K N Nehru, higher education minister K Ponmudy, social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan and Chennai mayor R Priya accompanied the CM to Marina.
