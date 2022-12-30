Remove encroachment on pathway to Adi Dravida burial ground: HC

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court directed the Dharmapuri district administration to remove private encroachments that were made on a path leading to the burial ground specified for Adi Dravida people in Maniadahalli village, Dharmapuri district.

Heading the bench along with Justice TV Thamilselvi, Justice D Krishnakumar passed the orders on disposing of a petition filed by K Kanmani.

The petitioner prayed for an order to the government to consider her representation made on June 25, 2022, for laying a proper road facility to the burial ground in her village Maniadahalli.

The petitioner further alleged that an existing path was already encroached upon by certain people and the same should be removed.

According to the petitioner, there are about 400 Adi Dravida families residingin Maniadahalli village and due to the poor path facility, they are finding it hard to reach the burial ground.

However, the Special Tahsildar, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department submitted that the petitioner filed this petition for her own benefit to protect her land from other people.

The special Tahsildar also made a submission, that notices were sent to several encroachers on the pathway to remove their occupancies on the pathway to the burial ground.

Recording the submissions, the judges passed a direction to the respondent officer to remove any encroachment in the said pathway and also laid down a proper pathway from the existing Village Grama Panchayat road up to burial ground expeditiously.