KV Kuppam BDO suspended for drinking, sexual overtures to women staff

VELLORE: Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian ordered the suspension of KV Kuppam block development officer (BDO) E Gopi for coming to the office in an inebriated condition and for repeated sexual overtures to women staff, on Wednesday. Coming to the office drunk and trying to get close to women staff in his office resulted in the fair sex feeling unsafe in the office, sources said. Based on reports that Gopi was trying to force himself on a lady, resulted in a departmental enquiry. Based on the enquiry report which was sent to Collector Kumaravel Pandian, the latter ordered the suspension of Gopi with immediate effect on Wednesday. The suspension of a block level senior official on sexual grounds created a ripple in the official circles.