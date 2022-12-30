Four-day ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’ at 16 locations from Jan 13

When asked Dr B Chandra Mohan, principal secretary to the state tourism department said, “We expect to see a lot more excitement and turn out of the people this Pongal.” The government, which restricted the event to Chennai last time as the city just bounced back from the impact of COVID, has planned to hold similar events at other cities like Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Madurai during the course of the year based on availability of place and time and facilities.