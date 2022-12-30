DMK's former MP Masthan has been murdered, police probe reveals

CHENNAI: Days after former DMK MP Masthan passed away, it has been revealed in the police investigation that he was murdered.

Shortly after his death on December 22, his son cast suspicions on his father's death and filed a complaint with the Guduvancheri police.

Taking up the case for probe, the cops discovered that Masthan was murdered due to familial disagreements in financial matters.

The Guduvancheri cops have arrested Imran, Sulthan, Naseer, Thoufik and Lokesh for being involved in Masthan's murder.

The police, during investigation, also learned that the reports of Masthan's chest pain was a ploy.

The former MP was returning from Chennai after handing his son's wedding invitation cards on December 22. He, according to earlier reports, complained of chest pain on his way to Guduvancheri. He was declared brought dead at a private hospital.

Chief Minister Stalin recalled the leader as a party foot soldier who had a special love and respect for him, the CM recalled Masthan's exemplary performance as the secretary of the DMK minorities wing and said that he was unmatched in hosting Iftar parties.

Inputs from Bureau