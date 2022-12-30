TamilNadu

DMK leaders condole PM’s mother Heeraben’s demise

DMK deputy Parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed her grievance and said, “Deeply saddened to know that mother of Hon’ble Prime Minister @Narendramodi, Ms Heeraben has passed away. Conveying my sincere condolences to him during this tough time. May the priceless memories bring him comfort.”
Stalin; PM Modi
Stalin; PM Modi
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben’s demise.

Expressing his deepest sympathy and condolences, Stalin said, “We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Heeraben. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss.” “Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom,” the CM posted on his official Twitter handle.

Stalin; PM Modi
Stalin to visit Delhi to condole Heeraben Modi's demise

DMK deputy Parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed her grievance and said, “Deeply saddened to know that mother of Hon’ble Prime Minister @Narendramodi, Ms Heeraben has passed away. Conveying my sincere condolences to him during this tough time. May the priceless memories bring him comfort.”

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chief Minister MK Stalin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
Heeraben Modi
Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
Heeraben
heeraben modi death
heeraben modi dies

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in