DMK leaders condole PM’s mother Heeraben’s demise

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben’s demise.

Expressing his deepest sympathy and condolences, Stalin said, “We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Heeraben. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss.” “Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom,” the CM posted on his official Twitter handle.