CM Stalin opens TNPL unit II, SIPCOT park

Tiruchy: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday gave medical kits under ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme for the ten million and one beneficiary at Sannasipatti village in Tiruchy. CM Stalin gave the kit to Meenakshi (60) from Sannasipatti village by visiting her house and also enquired about her health condition. She is on treatment for blood pressure. Her husband Durai (67) is also undergoing treatment under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme for paralysis.