CM Stalin opens TNPL unit II, SIPCOT park
TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated Unit-II of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) hardwood pulp mill at a capital outlay of Rs 1,385 crore at Mondipatti village in the district on Thursday.
He also, inaugurated the first SIPCOT industrial park for the district at Manapparai, including its administrative office, at a cost of Rs 47.44 crore. Land allotment orders were handed over to 4 companies at the industrial park on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu has emerged as a front runner in India towards attracting investments.
“As industrial growth is fast, new industries have begun to come to Tamil Nadu. Not only from other states, but Tamil Nadu also attracted investments in new sectors, even from international firms,” he said.
Through the expansion, TNPL forays into paperboard segment. Spread over 874 acres, the Unit-II was designed to produce 2,00,000 MT high-grade paperboard per annum. With a record of completing the whole project in 18 months, the unit currently produces over 2,00,000 MT per annum.
Chief Minister Stalin later participating in a function to distribute welfare aid to 22,716 beneficiaries at Rs 79.6 crore, inaugurated 5,635 completed projects worth Rs 238.40 crore and laid foundation stone for 5,951 works at an estimate of Rs 308.29 crore. The total cost of these projects is worth Rs 625.76 crore.
Further, CM Stalin said, Tamil Nadu remains a role model for the entire nation in devising policies related to climate change. “Several other states across India are now following the schemes and principles of this Dravidian model government, which functions with the objective of ‘everything for all,’ he said.
The park is expected to attract investment of Rs 3,750 crore. and create employment for around 20,000 people.
Tiruchy: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday gave medical kits under ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme for the ten million and one beneficiary at Sannasipatti village in Tiruchy. CM Stalin gave the kit to Meenakshi (60) from Sannasipatti village by visiting her house and also enquired about her health condition. She is on treatment for blood pressure. Her husband Durai (67) is also undergoing treatment under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme for paralysis.
--- Box_Header ---
‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ at 10 million
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android