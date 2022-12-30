BJP don’t consider India as federal set up, says Alagiri
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Thursday said that the BJP does not consider that India is one country and a federal set up.
Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the party district presidents to discuss the implementation of the door-to-door public interaction meeting at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Alagiri said, “You (BJP) do not have the view that India is one country and a federal set up. You intend to destabilise the country. Neither we nor our alliance parties will permit you to do that.”
Thanking Chief Minister MK Stalin for appreciating Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Alagiri said that TNCC is duty bound to thank the CM for his views. Alagiri also said that the view of the CM that the role of Congress was imperative in creating a secular front or facing election or forming a government was appreciable.
Accusing BJP regime of violating the federal principles, the TNCC chief said, “They (BJP) think that RSS is running the country. The outcome of their belief is the capture of democratic institutions and the continuous assault on them. This poses a threat to democracy and individual freedom in the country.”
The meeting also passed a resolution slamming Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for not giving his assent to the Bill banning online gambling in the state.
Taking exception to BJP national president JP Nadda’s statement in Coimbatore a few days ago that the Centre has funded a lot for Tamil, Alagiri said that of the six classical languages, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya and Kannada, Sanskrit has been allocated 22% more than the other five languages put together.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android