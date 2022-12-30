Arrack dealers under treatment clash inside hospital; 12 arrested

VELLORE: A clash between two illicit arrack brewers/sellers resulted in fisticuffs and when admitted to hospital they continued the scuffle, which resulted in broken windowpanes at the hospital. Police booked two cases, arrested 12 persons and are on the lookout for 12 more, on Wednesday evening. Saranraj (32) of Kottaicheri near Pernambut was enraged that Ramrkishnan, another arrack dealer teased his sister Sanjeevi when she went for water to the local tap. Saranraj, his mother went to question Ramakrishnan resulting in the argument turning to fisticuffs where both sides attacked each other with stones, bricks and bare hands. Both Saranraj and Ramakrishnan were rushed to Pernambut GH where too the altercation continued and a free for all between both groups resulted in the window panes of the ward being broken. Police were called in and they arrested seven based on a complaint from Saranraj and 5 others based on a complaint from Ramrkishnan. A search is on for 12 more persons.