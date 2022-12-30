AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator invited for RVM demonstration

CHENNAI: The Election Commission in Tamil Nadu has recognized O Panneerselvam as the AIADMK coordinator and Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party's joint coordinator. A letter with regard to the demonstration of the proposed Remote Voting Machine (RVM), undersigned by the chief electoral officer (CEO), was also sent to AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah.

The reference of AIADMK's coordinator and joint coordinator assumes significance as the Palaniswami faction claim that both the posts were seized.

Tamil Nadu CEO Satyabrata Sahoo, in his letter dated December 29, has invited five major political parties including AIADMK, DMK, DMDK, IMUL, and PMK for the demonstration of RVM before the party's representatives on January 16 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Accordingly, the CEO invited the president of DMK, the general secretary of DMDK, the national general secretary of IUML, and the president of PMK.

However, the letter has invited both the AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator.

The former chief minister Palaniswami was unanimously elected as interim general secretary of the AIADMK at the party's general council meeting held in July this year.

The meeting also expelled another former chief minister O Panneerselvam for 'anti-party' activities.

However, Paneerselvam group continues to claim that appointment of coordinator and joint coordinator still exists.

The OPS faction also claims that the AIADMK general secretary has to be elected by the primary member of the party and not the general council members.