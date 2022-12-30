After three weeks, Mettur dam level goes down a step below FRL

Water discharge from all outlets through LBP canal was stopped following a breach in the canal. It was fixed and following a request from farmers, the state has issued an order to release 3,378.24 Mcft water for a period of 17 days from the dam. Also, 5,184 Mcft of water at 500 cusecs/per day will be released from January 1, 2023 to April 30, 2023, to irrigate 15,743 acres in Erode, Bhavani, Modakurichi and Kodumudi taluks.