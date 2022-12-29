TN Police teams win medals in National sports meets

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police teams have won medals in the All India Police Duty Meet held in Jalandhar from December 10-15 this month and in the All India police badminton competition held in Madhya Pradesh.

In the 71st All India Police Duty Meet was held in Jalandhar, Punjab, TN police inspector Ananda Lakshmi, attached to the anti-land grabbing cell in Salem, won a silver medal in the yoga competitions, while police head constables Ganga Devi, Dilshad Begum, Deepa and constable Siji won bronze medals in Yoga competitions.

In the sepak takraw (kick volleyball), team comprising woman sub-inspector of police Dhanush Kannagi, and women police constables Monisha and Sumathi won the bronze medal.

In the 12th All India police badminton championship competition, Inspector of police, Hema Mala attached to the Thiruparangkundram police station in Madurai won the gold medal in the 45+ age category. In the same category of competition, Inspector of police Satish won a bronze medal.

Medal winners at the sport events called on Tamil Nadu Police DGP Sylendra Babu, who appreciated the team. Additional director-general of police (ADGP) of the armed reserve wing HM Jayaram and State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) director and ADGP Vineeth Dev Wankhede were also present.