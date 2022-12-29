TN issues order to modernize state forest department

CHENNAI: Pointing paradigm shift in modern day forestry, the state government has issued an order to modernize the forest force by giving training to staff and other facilities.

According to the government order dated, December 28, the forest force will be equipped with modern technologies, capacity building programmes and advance forest management practices at an outlay of Rs. 52.83 crores over a 3 year period from 2022 to 2025.

"The Tamil Nadu Forest Force modernization project has six components including a Human Resource Management component to be implemented at a cost of Rs.8.55 crore. This would include in-service training programmes for frontline forest personnel, and improvement of training infrastructure at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy and others, " forest department secretary Supriya Sahu said in her statement.

She added that under component-2, the government has proposed to improve Forest Department's information and communication technology at a cost of Rs. 40 lakh.

Government has proposed to develop a centre for artificial intelligence to enhance monitoring and surveillance activities for better management of wildlife.

"A cyber cell shall be set up in the newly established Tamil Nadu Crime Control Bureau. The digital wireless network will be scaled up in the department for improving communication."

Under component-3, the government has proposed to equip the department with advanced weaponry, for which government shall set up an expert group to advise on modern weaponry needs for wildlife protection.

Under component-4, high tech forest nurseries at five locations will be set up. Advanced forest fire control and rescue gears will also be provided to the department.

"The Government shall promote collaborative research work involving Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) with national and international agencies. The department shall also work on getting global accreditation for Tamil Nadu Forest Department projects, " the official said.

She pointed out that modern day forestry practices require thoughtful strategies to protect the forest heritage for years to come. The forest management practices have undergone paradigm shift over the past few decades.