TN CB-CID sends notice to online gambling and gaming companies

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's CB-CID (Crime Branch- Crime Investigation Department) has issued a notice to at least ten online gambling and gaming companies in connection with the deaths by suicide by persons who allegedly lost money through online gambling apps

CB-CID has initiated enquiry based on the intimation from State Director General of Police (DGP), police sources said.

According to police sources, DGP had sent a letter to CB-CID four months ago to take over investigations in the deaths of 17 persons who had lost lives after allegedly losing money through online gambling companies until August.

The CBCID opened an investigation two days ago and has sent a notice to the companies asking them to cooperate for enquiries and to appear before the investigation officer during the process.

The CB-CID investigation assumes importance in the backdrop of the tug of war between State government and the Governor's office in granting assent to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.