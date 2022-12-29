Pongal special train tickets sold out within 7 minutes of opening

CHENNAI: With Pongal festival season only a few weeks away, special train tickets are being booked in a brisk pace. Tickets were reportedly sold out in just 7 minutes of opening.

On the occasion of Pongal, a total of 10 special trains have been announced between Tambaram-Nellai, Tambaram-Nagarcoil, Kochuveli-Tambaram, Ernakulam-Chennai Central and 5 special trains in return route. It was announced that the booking for these trains will start at 8 am today.

Most people living in Chennai usually go to their hometown to celebrate Pongal. Since tickets of regular trains were sold out on the day of booking people were awaiting announcement of special trains booking.

People thronged the railway station since early Thursday morning. But to their disappointment only 5 percent, reportedly, managed to book the tickets physically and the majority had to leave long-faced as most of the tickets were booked online.

Manikandan, who was waiting at the counter to book a ticket at Chennai Egmore railway station said, "I hail from Thoothukudi, I'm working in Chennai. I reached the railway station and waited at the counter to book a ticket for a special train for Pongal festival I reached here at 6.40 am. But all the tickets were sold out within 7 minutes of the counter opening. It is very disappointing not to get tickets even after waiting since morning."