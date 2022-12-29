Person returning from China tested Covid positive in Kovai airport

CHENNAI: One more China returnee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The passenger returning from China tested positive at Coimbatore Airport. This is the third case of international passengers from China tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

Alarmed by the resurgence of Coronavirus vis-a-vis Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in several nations, India has geared up to face a possible health crisis. Accordingly, the 2 percent random sampling in all the Indian airports was enforced a few days ago. All the passengers from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand and South Korea are being tested.