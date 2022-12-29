Person returning from China tested Covid positive in Kovai airport

CHENNAI: One more China returnee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The passenger returning from China tested positive at Coimbatore Airport. This is the third case of international passengers from China tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.
Alarmed by the resurgence of Coronavirus vis-a-vis Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in several nations, India has geared up to face a possible health crisis. Accordingly, the 2 percent random sampling in all the Indian airports was enforced a few days ago. All the passengers from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand and South Korea are being tested.
So far, seven international passengers have been tested positive for COVID-19 at the International Airports in Tamil Nadu, while six of them are under home isolation and their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing and one is cross notified or discharged. This includes three passengers from China, two from Oman, one from Bangkok and another from Kuwait.
However, it is not yet ascertained if the those who tested positive are infected by the BF.7 variant yet.
Inputs from Bureau
