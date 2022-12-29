DMK’s double stance on 8-lane corridor is Dravidian model, EPS mocks
COIMBATORE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday slammed the DMK for making a turnaround on the implementation of Salem-Chennai eight lane expressway project.
“When the project was conceived during the AIADMK rule, almost 92 per cent of farmers were willing to give their lands for the project. A four-fold enhanced compensation was given to farmers and their land was acquired without causing any hindrance. Then, the opposition DMK and its alliance communist parties vehemently opposed the project along with those eight per cent of farmers,” he said, while addressing a party function in Salem.
Mocking the DMK for opposing the mega project funded by the central government for Rs 10,000 crore, while not in power and welcoming it after forming the government, Palaniswami said that taking such double stands is DMK’s Dravidian model.
Alleging that the DMK has curtailed several other development projects brought by the AIADMK, Palaniswami said the AIADMK conceived plans to establish manufacturing of spares for defence sector, which may have provided 5,000 job opportunities in Salem and also Amma mini-clinics were stalled.
“The Avinashi-Athikadavu water project scheme, which was in its completion stage, has been put on the back burner by the DMK. All the projects brought during the golden rule of the AIADMK were being curtailed by the DMK,” he added.
Referring to remarks by Minister KN Nehru that they would welcome, even if Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s son Inbanidhi becomes a minister, the AIADMK leader claimed it as an extreme extent of slavery. “They do not do any good to people and it augurs well only for Karunanidhi’s family,” he said.
