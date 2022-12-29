Fake medical council certificates: Two TN Medicos under CBI scanner

CHENNAI: Two doctors graduated in Russian institutes and practicing in Tamil Nadu - Madurai and Tirunelveli, are under the CBI scanner as part of a nationwide crackdown in connection with alleged irregularities in registration with medical councils using fake certificates.

An official release said that CBI conducted searches at 91 locations across the country on Thursday including Tirunelveli and Madurai, which has led to recovery of several incriminating documents, including fake Pass Certificates of the FMG (foreign medical graduates) examination.

CBI registered a case on December 21 against yet to be identified public servants of State Medical Councils and MCI (Medical council of India), 73 Foreign Medical Graduates and other persons, based on a complaint by the Union Ministry of health and family welfare.

It has been alleged that as many as 73 Foreign Medical Graduates, who failed to qualify the mandatory qualifying examination managed to get themselves registered with Medical Councils in several states.

Registration of such fake certificates enabled the candidates to practice or to secure jobs with hospitals across the country.

In Tirunelveli, the FMG under scanner is Dr Cheers Samuel, who graduated from Russian state medical university.

In Madurai, Dr Vignesh Velankannu who graduated from St Petersburg State Medical Academy is under scanner.

Both of them are registered with Bihar Medical Council.