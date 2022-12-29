TTV Dhinakaran demands TN govt to regularise part-time teachers

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday demanded the DMK government to regularise the 12,000 odd part-time teachers, who are working in the government schools, to fulfill its poll promise and extend bonus and Pongal package to them.

The DMK government had failed to fulfill several of its poll promises. It should not cheat the teachers' community by dodging from materalising its poll promise of absorbing the part-time teachers as regular government teachers.

It should also disburse bonus and Pongal gift hampers to them, who were working for a meager salary for more than 11 years, to help their families to celebrate the festival, said Dhinakaran in his social media post.